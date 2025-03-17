Ramaphosa to receive report from expelled ambassador Ebrahim Rasool on US tensions



President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that he will receive a detailed briefing from Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool upon his return from the United States.





This follows Rasool’s recent expulsion, during which U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio labeled him “persona non grata” due to allegations of fostering racial tensions and expressing hostility towards President Trump.





The controversy erupted after Rasool’s critical comments during a webinar, where he condemned the Trump administration’s policies and voiced concerns over the escalating influence of white supremacist groups in the U.S. These statements have strained diplomatic relations between the two nations.





In response to the incident, President Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s dedication to nurturing robust diplomatic and economic relations with the United States. He underscored the necessity of addressing any misconceptions and reiterated the strategic partnership that exists between the two countries.





To mend ties and resolve misunderstandings, the South African government has announced plans to dispatch envoys across various sectors to the U.S. These efforts aim to reset the bilateral relationship and reinforce the longstanding partnership between the nations.