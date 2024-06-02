Ramaphosa will stay as president – ANC

If you’re a betting person, put your money on South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa remaining in office – despite the catastrophic loss of support his governing ANC suffered in the election.

In his address to the media, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula emphatically stated that Ramaphosa will not step down.

“That is not going to happen,” he said.

Mr Mbalula’s views are significant – he is one of the most influential leaders, and power-brokers, in the party.

And he promised that the ANC will step up its efforts to renew itself, otherwise “we’re gone”.

That’s an endorsement of Ramaphosa’s efforts to tackle corruption in the party – and the government.

He also made it clear that in talks to form a coalition government, the ANC will not yield to demands for Mr Ramaphosa to step down.

That probably rules out a coalition with former President Jacob Zuma’s new party, which wants Mr Ramaphosa to be removed from office.