RAMAPHOSA’S FUTURE AS PRESIDENT HANGS IN THE BALANCE
(BBC) One of the most senior leaders in the ANC – Gwede Mantashe, the party’s chairman – has just been on Newzroom Afrika, a local TV station.
He was asked about the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa, if the party ends up with around 42% of the vote.
“I don’t know,” Mr Mantashe replied.
He went on to say that parliament will decide – either it will elect him for a second term, or it will not.
Mr Mantashe is a close ally of Mr Ramaphosa, and serves in the outgoing government as Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.
With more than 66% of results declared the ANC has 42% of the vote. The party had always polled above 50% in all elections since 1994.
The Democratic Alliance is second with 23%.The new party, MK, led by ex-President Jacob Zuma has done very well in his heartland of KwaZulu-Natal.
The distribution of seats in the 400-member National Assembly directly reflects the vote share.
In order to get a parliamentary majority it looks like the ANC will need to form some sort of coalition.
The party has never been in this position before and this vote heralds a new era in South African politics.