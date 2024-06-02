RAMAPHOSA’S FUTURE AS PRESIDENT HANGS IN THE BALANCE

(BBC) One of the most senior leaders in the ANC – Gwede Mantashe, the party’s chairman – has just been on Newzroom Afrika, a local TV station.

He was asked about the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa, if the party ends up with around 42% of the vote.

“I don’t know,” Mr Mantashe replied.

He went on to say that parliament will decide – either it will elect him for a second term, or it will not.

Mr Mantashe is a close ally of Mr Ramaphosa, and serves in the outgoing government as Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.

With more than 66% of results declared the ANC has 42% of the vote. The party had always polled above 50% in all elections since 1994.

The Democratic Alliance is second with 23%.The new party, MK, led by ex-President Jacob Zuma has done very well in his heartland of KwaZulu-Natal.

The distribution of seats in the 400-member National Assembly directly reflects the vote share.

In order to get a parliamentary majority it looks like the ANC will need to form some sort of coalition.

The party has never been in this position before and this vote heralds a new era in South African politics.