RAMPAGING LION THAT TERRORIZED MILONGO VILLAGE FINALLY KILLED



A stray lion that had wreaked havoc on Milongo Village in Isoka District, killing livestock and instilling fear in the community, has been eliminated by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW).



The lion, which claimed four cows and a goat, was neutralized during a tense nighttime operation after days of relentless tracking by wildlife officers.



Kennedy Bobo, the Human-Wildlife Conflict Hunter leading the DNPW operation, confirmed the successful takedown.



“After days of following its trail and conducting night patrols, we managed to neutralize the lion before it caused any more damage,” Bobo said.



The lion had been stalking farms and homes in Milongo, escalating fears among residents who worried it might eventually target people.



The DNPW team intensified efforts, using bait and traps to lure the beast and prevent further devastation.



Bornface Mulima, a local farmer and veterinary officer, was among those hit hardest by the lion’s rampage.



His prized bull was killed, and another cow died from injuries inflicted by the predator.



“It also attacked another cow and a goat nearby,” Mulima recounted, expressing relief that the lion had been dealt with.



Village headman David Mwamulima expressed gratitude for the operation.



“We are thankful that the lion has been controlled without any loss of human life. The community can now return to normal without living in constant fear,” he said.



Isoka District Commissioner Jairo Simbeye praised both the DNPW team for their decisive response and the community for their vigilance.



He also revealed plans to establish a permanent DNPW office in Isoka to better respond to future wildlife threats.



“We’ve allocated them office space, and once logistics are sorted, they will be stationed here,” he confirmed.



Credit: ISOFM