PATRIOTIC FRONT MAKES APPOINTMENTS AND RESHUFFLES
Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda has made several appointments and reshuffles to re-energise the party.
He has appointed former Minister of Water Affairs, Hon Raphael Nakacinda as New Secretary General of the party.
Until now he was Member of the Central Committee in Charge of Information and Publicity.
Member of the Central Committee Amb.Emmanuel Mwamba who was Naka cinda’s Deputy, has been appointed as Chairperson for Information and Publicity.
Here are some Appointments;
1. Secretary General- Hon. Raphael Nakacinda-Secretary General
2. Deputy Secretary General – Hon. Nixon Chilangwa – Policy Strategy
3. Chairperson Information and Publicity – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
4. Foreign Affairs- Hon. Joseph Malanji
5. Deputy Chairperson-Mobilisation-Hon.Bowman Lusambo
6. Sturdy Mwale-Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson
7. Nathan Chanda- Deputy Chairman, Information
National Guidance and National Affairs
Transfered Monica Mwale Mwansa -Deputy Chairperson Health
Comrade Lyambela to Culture.
Chairperson for Embironment- Syacheye Madyenkuku,
Hon. Robert Kalimi to Deputy Chairperson Education.
Glenn Chingumbe and Kebby Mbewe Sports
Japhen Mwakalombe Deputy Transport and Communications.
Local Government &Housing-Cllr Mpasa Mwiya, Kitwe Mayor and Deputy Chairperson, Patrick Chishala Kabwe Mayor.
Chairperson Commerce Trade and Industry, Hon.Silver Chalikosa, and Deputy Chairperson Alexander Chiteme.
Just go for the convention. Don’t take short cuts.
Nakachinda hurt MMD Very badly. Nevers Mumba regretted appointing him as SG . I only hope with time PF will not cry, let them consult Nevers Mumba. A leopard will never change the colour of its skin.