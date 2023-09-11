PATRIOTIC FRONT MAKES APPOINTMENTS AND RESHUFFLES

Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda has made several appointments and reshuffles to re-energise the party.

He has appointed former Minister of Water Affairs, Hon Raphael Nakacinda as New Secretary General of the party.

Until now he was Member of the Central Committee in Charge of Information and Publicity.

Member of the Central Committee Amb.Emmanuel Mwamba who was Naka cinda’s Deputy, has been appointed as Chairperson for Information and Publicity.

Here are some Appointments;

1. Secretary General- Hon. Raphael Nakacinda-Secretary General

2. Deputy Secretary General – Hon. Nixon Chilangwa – Policy Strategy

3. Chairperson Information and Publicity – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

4. Foreign Affairs- Hon. Joseph Malanji

5. Deputy Chairperson-Mobilisation-Hon.Bowman Lusambo

6. Sturdy Mwale-Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson

7. Nathan Chanda- Deputy Chairman, Information

National Guidance and National Affairs

Transfered Monica Mwale Mwansa -Deputy Chairperson Health

Comrade Lyambela to Culture.

Chairperson for Embironment- Syacheye Madyenkuku,

Hon. Robert Kalimi to Deputy Chairperson Education.

Glenn Chingumbe and Kebby Mbewe Sports

Japhen Mwakalombe Deputy Transport and Communications.

Local Government &Housing-Cllr Mpasa Mwiya, Kitwe Mayor and Deputy Chairperson, Patrick Chishala Kabwe Mayor.

Chairperson Commerce Trade and Industry, Hon.Silver Chalikosa, and Deputy Chairperson Alexander Chiteme.