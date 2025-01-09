Rape: Teenage Sisters Set Father Ablaze

Two teenage sisters have been arrested in Pakistan for killing their father after setting him on fire in revenge for alleged rape, police said on Wednesday.

Rizwan Tariq, a senior police official in the city who spoke to AFP, said the man was attacked on January 1 in the Punjabi city of Gujranwala and rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention, where he died on Tuesday.

The siblings were said to have taken petrol from a motorcycle, which they used in setting their father on fire while he slept, in a bid to stop him from abusing them further.

“The girls said that they decided amongst themselves to find a ‘permanent solution’,” Tariq said.

The pair, who are step-sisters, said their father had been raping the eldest daughter for a year and had twice made attempts to rape the younger girl.

The mothers of the girls confirmed to have known about the abuse but claimed not to know about the revenge plot.

The name of the suspect has been withheld to protect the identities of the girls, one of whom is from a previous marriage.

The police said they arrested one of the wives while the second was being questioned.

“We expect to present them before the court in a few days, as soon as we finish the investigation,” Tariq added.