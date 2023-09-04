RAPE VICTIM REPORTS STEP FATHER TO POLICE AFTER MOTHER REFUSED TO DO SO

A Mother of Solwezi has betrayed her daughter after allegedly choosing to protect her husband, rather than her daughters innocence when she refused to report an alleged sexual abuse to police.

The 16-year-old victim is believed to have confided in her mother about her step-father sexually abusing her and threatening to kill her if she told anyone, but her mother allegedly refused to take action against her husband.

This prompted the victim to take matters into her own hands by walking into the police station herself and report her abusive 35-year-old step father who has since been arrested.

North-Western province commanding officer Dennis Moola who confirmed the matter to Mwebantu in an interview said it occurred in Solwezi between June and August, last month.

He said the incident was reported by the victim after her mother failed to take action against her husband.

Mr Moola said the victim reported that she was raped multiple times by her step father (name with held for victims safety and identity).

“Brief facts are that on the dates between June 15th, 2023 and August 30th, 2023, the suspect had on multiple times had canal knowledge of his step daughter and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it . The victim then told the mother about the ordeal ,but she could not take any action which made her (victim) report the matter to police for assistance,” he said.

Mwebantu