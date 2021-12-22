Simon Mwewa Lane Television



RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA IS PUSHING HIS LUCK

His assertion that the Head Of State is unwell is a feeble attempt at disparaging HH’s ability to govern.

Nakacinda forgets that DoubleH7 was imprisoned by President Edgar Lungu and his minions multiple times. They tried to break him physically but none of those attempts yielded the results that they were looking for.

Today Nakacinda stands up in court and says the Head State is unwell…my advice to Nakacinda is simple. Tread carefully, your party, The Notorious Patriotic Front, is no longer in power and Mr. Lungu isn’t there to protect you.

This “show-boating” you’re doing won’t serve you well. It will end in tears.

You think you’re acting brave when infact you’re a coward. You think you speak for The People Of Zambia when infact the people spoke clearly and loudly on August 12, 2021.

All those chaps that claim to stand with will scamper and run when the time comes. You’ll be standing alone with those ridiculous binoculars of yours.

Let’s be clear…DoubleH7 is fit, mentally sound and has hit the ground running. He’s focused and determined to make this country better than what he inherited from The Notorious Patriotic Front.

You’re not in Kansas anymore Raphael…it’s about to get real-up-in-here.

Selah

SMLtv