Raphael Nakacinda Case

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

I’m studying the case and judgement against Hon. Raphael Nakacinda heard and determined by Lusaka Magistrate, Hon. Ireen Tilisa Wishimanga.

Nakacinda has been imprisoned for 18months with hard labour for criminal defamation of the President arising from the expunged law of Criminal Defamation of the President.

I’m interested in the remarks made about the Judiciary and the President.

For now I’m studying the matter.

Below was the Magistrate’s final findings and determination;

“In this case I find that accused did cause to be published from his mouth words that were defamatory to the President as the intention was to have the President ridiculed and expose him to hatred for interfering with the Judges thereby impeding their independence or to be in contempt of the president.”

“There being no contrary evidence that the President was indeed summoning Judges to his

house, which words were published from the mouth of accused and later

broadcast on muvi tv, I find that the prosecution has proved the case beyond all

reasonable doubt and I find the accused Rapheal Mangani Nakachinda Guilty for the offence namely Defamation of the President c/ s 69 of the Penal Code and I CONVICT him accordingly”