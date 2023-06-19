Rapper Big Pokey Dies After Collapsing During Show

American rapper, Milton Powell popularly known as Big Pokey, has died at the age of 48 after he collapsed while performing in Texas.

The rapper on Saturday fell while performing at a show in Beaumont, Texas, according to DailyMail on Sunday.

Pokey’s manager shared a statement on behalf of the family, saying that they are waiting for autopsy results.

He said, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell.

“Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans.

“In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects.

“We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. ‘Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter’.”