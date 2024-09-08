Rapper Blueface has officially started serving his four-year prison sentence, having been transferred from the Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles to North Kern State Prison in central California.

TMZ obtained Blueface’s new mugshot, taken Thursday as he entered general population at the medium-security facility. The rapper, known for his chart-topping hits, will now have access to various programs designed to prepare inmates for life after incarceration.

Although Blueface is already a successful artist, North Kern State Prison offers educational and vocational programs aimed at helping inmates reintegrate into society. The prison provides opportunities such as Adult Basic Education, High School/GED preparation, and vocational training. Inmates can also participate in religious services, self-help groups, and substance abuse programs.

Blueface’s prison stint follows a four-year sentence handed down last month after a probation violation linked to a 2021 assault charge. The rapper turned himself in in January and has been in custody since. North Kern’s staff will assess his background, medical and psychological history, and social relationships to find suitable work and educational opportunities during his time in prison.