Rapper Cardi B reacts to allegation of bleaching while pregnant

Rapper Cardi B has fiercely clapped back at allegations that she has been bleaching her skin during pregnancy. The accusation surfaced on social media, prompting the Grammy-winning artist to respond with a fiery rebuttal on her official X (formerly Twitter) account.

In a tweet she shared, Cardi B expressed her frustration with the claim, labelling it as absurd. “Bleaching while pregnant? Why must y’all be so dumb?” she wrote, before explaining the real reason behind her paler appearance.

Cardi B, who is currently expecting her second child, revealed that her pregnancy has left her slightly anaemic and drained of energy, causing her to look pale with sunken eyes and pronounced veins. “This baby [is] suckin’ all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale, eyes sunken, veins green ASF,” she said, adding that she is unable to tan under the sun without feeling dizzy and overheated.

The rapper ended her post with a blunt message for those spreading the false rumour, urging them to “stop thinkin’ with your a**hole!”