Rapper Drake booed

Canadian rapper, Drake might want to stick to headlining his own shows, as even in his hometown, he was not always greeted with love.

During music band, Limp Bizkit’s performance in Toronto, the mention of Drake’s presence sparked a strong negative reaction from the audience. The crowd booed loudly when frontman Fred Durst mentioned Drizzy as a guest in attendance.

Although Drake never appeared on stage, the crowd’s displeasure was palpable, leaving Durst momentarily speechless. He responded to the unexpected backlash by questioning the hate, saying, “I thought Drake was your homie? What? No? Drake’s my homie.”

Despite the boos and a few expletives from the audience, Durst remained unbothered and dedicated the next song, “Take a Look Around,” to Drake, even as the atmosphere soured.

Limp Bizkit was in town for their “Loserville” tour, which also features artists like RiFF RAFF, Bones + Eddy Baker, N8NOFACE, and Corey Feldman. It’s certainly not the typical lineup that would attract Drake fans, but getting booed in his hometown must have stung for the rapper.