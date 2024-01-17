Rapper Drake’s father, Dennis Graham has finally been allowed into Canada.

Dennis Graham was allowed into Canada after a 15-year wait. Drake who confirmed this wrote “First time in over 15 years they let the OG back into Canada thank you to everyone that helped us out @therealdennisg.”

In a separate flick, Dennis was seen diving right into grandfather mode with Drake’s 6-year-old son Adonis. They were spotted having a toast over breakfast.

Drake is currently soaking up this family time, just before he and J. Cole embark on their “It’s All a Blur, Big As The What?” tour.