Rapper Fatman Scoop collapses on stage during his Connecticut concert

American rapper, Fatman Scoop suffered a serious ‘medical emergency’ during a concert in Hamden, Connecticut on Friday night, August 30.

The Be Faithful hitmaker, whose real name is Isaac Freeman, was performing at Hamden Town Centre Park when the incident occurred, as confirmed by the Hamden mayor Lauren Garrett.

Garrett added he was ‘transported by ambulance to the hospital’. The statement continued: ‘We will provide updates when they are available. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.’

Around 8:33pm, authorities were dispatched to the scene. They wheeled the rapper out from venue on a stretcher and rushed him to the hospital, where his condition remains unknown at this time.

Footage from the scene shows Freeman struggling to climb onto a platform before passing out behind a DJ booth as the music is stopped and fellow artists on stage continue to address the crowd.