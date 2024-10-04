Rapper Finesse2Tymes has revealed that he had been raising a child who wasn’t his. The 32-year-old, who had thought Sincere Heavenly Hampton was his daughter, published the surprising revelation on Instagram along with a photo of a paternity test that proved he was not her father.

He then commented: “I can love u so much to the point were I won’t cut u off , I’ll ask god if this person ain’t right, Remove them from my life , And in mysterious ways things happen and I never question it, Just know this, I ain’t take no L.

“I learned a Lesson, I use to treat women real bad, They say what goes around comes around, u reap what u soe, what go up gotta come down, Crazy thing is , I’m prepared, I respect the universe, and I respect the game.

“Everybody that know me know how much I love my kids , know how much this effected me , But i wish u the best , Just gone kill ya with success , Art of war mind body n soul.”

HipHopDX reports that the rapper went on to vent his frustration by writing a song in just 20 minutes, titled “Down Bad,” about the circumstances, and posting a preview of it online.

The crushed father helped welcome Sincere into the world with the child’s mother, Nia Love, in November, proclaiming himself as “the happiest man on Earth right now” while posting a photo of the newborn.

Finesse2Tymes’ mother realized she couldn’t be the child’s grandmother after obtaining a DNA test, which appears to have caused the dramatic incident.

She said on Facebook last month: “THE RESULTS ARE IN and I’m MAD AS MF. Why! Just why! You allowed our family to bond with this baby knowing it was a possibility somebody else could be her daddy @1finesse2tymes.

“I’m sorry to have to be the barrier of bad news but you ARE NOT THE FATHER and I AM NOT THE GRANDMA. Nia you hurt us with this one. From this day everybody getting DNA tested #liar.”

She additionally displayed the DNA test results, which showed a 0.14% possibility of a genetic match.

Meanwhile, in June, the Memphis rapper welcomed a daughter with his girlfriend, FNG Shugga