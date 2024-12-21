Rapper Gaboro shot de@d in brutal car park execution that was filmed by gunman

Swedish rapper Gaboro has been shot de@d in a car park on Thursday night, Dec 19, according to reports.

The murd£r of 24-year-old Gaboro, whose real name is Ninos Khouri, was allegedly recorded by his k!ller, with the terrifying footage being shared on social media.

A disturbing video shows the camera holder repeatedly attacking the star who can be seen desperately trying to escape.

Police were alerted to a shooting in a city centre car park around 8pm last night and have said no arrests have yet been made in connection to the tragedy.

It’s reported that police arrived at the scene to find the rapper suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

According to Swedish outlet Expressen, Gaboro had links to local gangs.

This marks the latest rapper de@th in the country, following the fatal shooting of rapper C. Gambino, 26, in a car park ambush.