American rapper, Lil Baby’s mugshot has been released following his arrest for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon without a permit in Las Vegas.

The rapper, born Dominique Armani Jones, was taken to Clark County Detention Center on Monday, August 26, and was held on $5,000 bail.

Despite the allegations, the rap star’s legal representatives, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff issued a statement defending their client’s actions.

“To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia carrying a concealed weapon (CCW) permit,” they conveyed through TMZ.

The attorneys mentioned their active efforts to scrutinize the events leading to Jones’ arrest.

After spending some time in custody, Lil Baby was released without formal charges but is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas court on October 1.

This is not the first time the artist has been arrested. His previous arrests are for reckless driving and a minor marijuana possession offence in Paris, back in 2021.