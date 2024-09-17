Rapper Lil Pump has gone on a social media tirade against Taylor Swift following her recent endorsement of Kamala Harris for president.

The “I Love It” rapper took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday to express his frustration with Swift, accusing her of not understanding why she’s voting for Harris.

In one of his posts, Lil Pump wrote, “You have no clue why ur even voting for Kamala. Maybe cuz ur a billionaire and voting for her has 0 impact on ur life.”

He added, “You said do ur research, clearly you didn’t do ur research. Right after the debate u endorsed her lol. Right after she lied many many times!”

Rapper Lil Pump slams Taylor Swift over Kamala Harris endorsement

Lil Pump, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, has endorsed Trump for the second consecutive election. His attack on Swift comes just after Trump himself took a swipe at the pop star, posting on Truth Social, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” in all caps.

Swift’s endorsement of Harris followed last week’s presidential debate, with her announcement leading to over 400,000 new voter registrations in just a few hours.

Despite her influence, Swift’s endorsement has stirred backlash from Trump supporters, including Lil Pump, who is also connected to Swift’s longtime rival Kanye West through their hit song together.