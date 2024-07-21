Rapper Megan Thee Stallion To Help Senior Citizens With Emergency Power

Awarding-winning Female Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion has launched an Emergency Power Program to ensure that senior citizens in Houston, Texas have access to power in the event of natural disasters

After Hurricane Beryl devastated the city, leaving two million people without electricity and at least eighteen dead, Megan’s Foundation, the Pete and Thomas Foundation, teamed up with Bread Of Life, Inc. to start this Emergency Power Program.

”It’s been painful to watch the elderly population in Houston suffer without electricity during these devastating storms. That’s why we wanted to partner with Bread Of Life to take a strategic approach to this problem and secure generators to help protect our senior citizens. We need to do our part to provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies,” the rapper said in a statement via the program’s Instagram announcement. “ the BOA hitmaker said in a statement during the program’s Instagram announcement.

In February 2022, Megan founded the non-profit Pete and Thomas Foundation to assist women, children, the elderly, and underprivileged areas.

Meg received her degree in health administration in December 2021 and has always had a desire to help people. Megan disclosed that she wished to pursue her education in memory of her mother Holly Thomas, who passed away in March 2019 following a battle with brain cancer, even though she began to receive recognition for her rap skills while enrolled in classes in college.