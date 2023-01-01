Rapper Nezlong survives road accident!

Rapper Nezlong has been involved in a road traffic accidents on his way to Nyimba, Eastern Province where he is scheduled to hold a show.

The rapper confirmed the development in a Facebook Post today.

He has disclosed that he has only sustained a minor shoulder injury.

The rapper however assured his fans that he will still make it to Nyimba to bless them with his performance.

“Got involved in an ugly accident early afternoon on my way to Nyimba for my gig tonight. At this point I can only thank God that I’m ok .only sustained a minor shoulder injury,” he shared on his page.

“To everyone using the high way or driving within your local routes please be safe and remember to be conscious of other road users too. Nyimba people see you tonight!! I’m still coming through🙏🏾🙌🏾”

-Zambia Reports