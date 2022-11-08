In case you didn’t know!

Rapper Y-Celeb is the son to former Zambian international forward Webster Chikabala.

Chikabala(Snr) starred at the 1990 and 1992 AFCON tournaments. He also featured for Zambia at the 1988 Seoul Olympics where Zambia famously thrashed former World champions Italy 4-0 with Kalusha ‘Great Kalu’ Bwalya netting a hat trick and Johnson Bwalya scoring a thunderous long ranger.

It was however, at the 1990 AFCON held in Algeria that Chikabala engraved his name in the African football history books as he scored two goals at the then 8-team tournament and was named in the competition’s ‘Best XI’ alongside compatriot Samuel Chomba who was a defender.

Though Chikabala died at an early age of 32, ‘Mukishi Joe’ as he was famously called has continued to be remembered with Egyptians having nicknamed enterprising forward Mahmoud Razek as ‘Shikabala’ after the late former Zambian international a name that has stuck with the Egyptian forward.

Continue Resting in Peace “Mukishi Joe”

Credit: Spotsdot Zambia