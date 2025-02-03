RAPPORTEUR FAILED TO COME UP WITH PROPER REPORT… Her analysis is one sided  – PF

RAPPORTEUR FAILED TO COME UP WITH PROPER REPORT – PF … Her analysis is one sided





By Mubanga Mubanga and Chinoyi Chipulu



Patriotic Front deputy secretary general Brenda Nyirenda says United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur lrene Khan failed to come up with a proper report, to help give direction to the country.





And Ministry of information and Media permanent secretary Thabo Kawana says the recent statement by Khan has vindicated government against allegations of human rights abuses.





Last Friday, Khan released her preliminary observation after her visit to Zambia.



In the preliminary observation, she stated that the human rights records under the PF were worse than that of the UPND government.





She however, stated that the country was at crossroads in terms of respecting human rights under the UPND administration.



But in an interview with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Nyirenda wondered whether Khan came to do a comparative





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/rapporteur-failed-to-come-up-with-proper-report-pf-her-analysis-is-one-sided/