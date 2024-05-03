Rashford refuses to leave Man Utd amid reports sale attempts and PSG interest

Reports suggest that Marcus Rashford is adamant about blocking any attempts by Manchester United to sell him, despite a disappointing season and interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

With talks of a potential squad overhaul at United, Rashford’s name has surfaced as a possible option for sale.

PSG stands out as a realistic contender to meet Rashford’s valuation and accommodate his personal terms, especially with the potential departure of Kylian Mbappe looming.

Despite Rashford’s struggles on the field, United remains committed to his potential and success, evident in their significant investment through a new contract until at least 2028.

However, there’s acknowledgment among decision-makers that Rashford’s performance must improve, given his limited goal tally this season.

While Rashford has expressed no desire to leave Manchester and is content living there, his high weekly wage presents a hurdle for any potential exit.

Fan frustration has grown towards him, highlighted by boos during recent matches.

Additionally, his relationship with manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly strained, stemming from off-pitch incidents and alleged disregard for warnings.

Rashford’s form slump may impact his chances of making England’s Euro 2024 squad.

Nevertheless, his determination to stay at United amid challenges demonstrates his commitment.

With upcoming matches, including an FA Cup final, Rashford has opportunities to showcase his abilities and end the season positively.