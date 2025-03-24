Rasool returns to South Africa with defiant call for diplomatic reset after U.S. expulsion



Ebrahim Rasool, upon his return to South Africa today, delivered a powerful speech addressing a crowd of ANC supporters, family, and well-wishers at Cape Town International Airport.





Reflecting on his recent expulsion as South Africa’s ambassador to the U.S., Rasool framed his dismissal not as a defeat but as proof that his message had been heard at the highest levels of power in USA.





He emphasized the need to rebuild and reset relations with the United States despite the diplomatic rift caused by his comments during a March 14 webinar, where he criticized the Trump administration and the “Make America Great Again” movement.





In his address, Rasool drew parallels to South Africa’s historical struggle against apartheid, asserting that the country has become a “moral superpower” on the global stage. He stressed the importance of speaking truth to power, pointing to South Africa’s principled positions on issues like the genocide case against Israel, while also acknowledging the necessity of maintaining diplomatic ties with key trading partners like the U.S. “We cannot back down on speaking truth, but we must mend this relationship because people’s lives depend on it,” he said, underscoring the economic stakes in the relationship.





Rasool also connected his personal history, recalling his forced removal from District Six under apartheid, and framed his expulsion as a continuation of his commitment to justice. His remarks were met with cheers from the crowd, with many viewing his expulsion as a badge of honor.





Despite President Ramaphosa’s calls for restraint in the welcome, Rasool struck a defiant yet conciliatory tone, advocating for a reset in U.S.-South Africa relations rather than a rupture. His speech resonated with many, positioning him as a voice unafraid to challenge power, both in Washington and beyond.