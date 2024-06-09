RAY J CLAIMS HE & AMBER ROSE ‘SLEPT TOGETHER’ WHILE FILMING ‘COLLEGE HILL’ DUE TO ‘GHOSTS’

Ray J had to hold Amber Rose at night due to her fear of ghosts while they filmed College Hill for BET in 2022 – at least according to his version of events.

The polarizing personality recently sat down with Jason Lee for an interview on his eponymous podcast that was published on Thursday (June 6). While recounting the experience of filming the reality show, Ray claimed that Amber asked him to sleep in her bed every night and hold her because she was seeing ghosts in the house, as was Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

“Amber was seeing ghosts in the house,” he said. “She was like, ‘I see ghosts everywhere!’ Her and Tiffany. She was like, ‘I need you to come up and sleep with me [and hold me] every night ‘cause I see ghosts!””

Jason wasn’t buying Ray’s story, and seemingly rightfully so as Amber wrote in the comment section of an Instagram clip of the interview, “Lmaoooo Ray J is a troll” with laughing emojis.

Ray J is making his rounds on the interview circuit, and earlier this week discussed the infamous sex tape he made with Kim Kardashian while he was on the Club Shay Shay podcast – a tape he believes actually changed the world.

“How different would we all be?” he said, hypothetically. “How different would this whole f**king thing be? How different would this industry be? Everything would be different. There might not be any OnlyFans and all the things like that. All the opportunities like that. Probably more people would be going to college.”