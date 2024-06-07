RAY J CLAIMS THE WORLD WOULD BE ‘DIFFERENT’ IF KIM KARDASHIAN S333X TAPE DIDN’T LEAK

Ray J has been in the spotlight for several years, in part due to an infamous sex tape featuring Kim Kardashian, which he believes actually changed the world.

In an interview with Club Shay Shay that dropped on Thursday (June 5), Brandy‘s brother claims that the world now has a very famous platform thanks to he and his ex’s allegedly leaked home movie.

“How different would we all be?” he said, hypothetically. “How different would this whole f**king thing be? How different would this industry be? Everything would be different. There might not be any OnlyFans and all the things like that. All the opportunities like that. Probably more people would be going to college.”

He continued: “Are we a part of the cure or [are] we a part of the disease? I don’t know. All I know is I’m trying to make it right.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, the R&B singer addressed the various allegations made against Diddy, as well as the leaked footage of him attacking Cassie in a hotel in 2016.

“Everybody messes up, but we can’t be cool after that,” he told the NFL legend. “It’s unforgiveable, it’s too much. Never being able to be around us and our world ’cause we don’t condone that is definitely a fact.”

He added: “There’s no room for that in this world that we’ve been working hard to get to […] That’s fucking unacceptable. I’ve never ever seen nothing like that in my life.”

The “One Wish” hitmaker also vowed to never be friendly towards Diddy again and claimed that receiving a thousand lashes in public would be a fitting punishment for his conduct.