RB HOSTS FORMER BOTSWANA PRESIDENT KHAMA

The office of the Fourth Republican President, His Excellency, Mr. Rupiah Bwezani Banda, informs the nation that His Excellency, Lieutenant General Seretse Ian Khama, Former President of the Republic of Botswana was in the country on a private visit, from Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th January, 2022.

The purpose of President Khama’s visit was primarily to see his brother, Former President Rupiah Banda and to encourage and wish him a quick recovery.

While in the country, Lt. General Khama, paid a curtesy call on, His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema at State House and also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Honourable Stanley Kakubo.

President Khama, whose family enjoys long-time family ties with that of late Founding President of Zambia, His Excellency Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, had occasion to visit the Kaunda family, represented by Dr. Kaunda’s eldest son, Colonel Panji Kaunda to pay his respects and commiserate with the family.

The Kaunda family have recently suffered the tragic loss of Mr. Kambarage Kaunda, the twin last born son of Dr. Kaunda.

For his part, President Banda, greatly appreciates and cherishes the visit as a gesture of true friendship and goodwill by Former President of Botswana, Lt. General Seretse Khama Ian Khama.

ISSUED BY: Chibeza Mfuni-DEPUTY ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

DATE: 26th January,2022