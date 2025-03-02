R&B icon Angie Stone dies at 63 in tragic car accident



Angie Stone, the Grammy-nominated R&B and neo-soul singer renowned for her rich, soulful voice and influential contributions to music, tragically passed away at 63 following a car accident in Montgomery, Alabama, USA.



The fatal accident occurred as Stone and her band were traveling from a performance in Alabama to Atlanta.





Their van overturned and was subsequently struck by a big rig, resulting in Stone’s death.



She is survived by her two children, Diamond and Michael, and her legacy as a trailblazer in both hip-hop and neo-soul will continue to inspire future generations.