RDA CONSTRUCTING A DUAL CARRIAGEWAY IN MONGU

The Road Development Agency (RDA) has embarked on a project to upgrade a portion of the M9 Road (Lusaka-Mongu) in Mongu District from a two-lane to a four-lane dual carriageway.

The move is aimed at improving the current road condition, enhance driving comfort and provide significant convenience for safe travel of the motorists along the route.

The starting point of this project is located at the Mongu roundabout intersection of the M9 and M10 (Mongu-Senanga) Roads and extends eastward for 1.9 kilometre to the endpoint at the junction of Old Shoprite Road otherwise commonly known as God bless area.

The existing road condition along this route particularly for the stretch from Mongu roundabout to the junction of Old Shoprite Road (God bless) area has severely deteriorated, causing significant disruptions to the smooth passage of vehicles and pedestrians.

The scope of works under this contract are as follows:

1. Establishment of the contractor on-site;

2. Establishment of road diversions;

3. Earthworks;

4. Construction of drainage works;

5. Construction of pavement layers;

6. Installation of new pipe culverts;

7. Design and upgrading of this portion of M9 Road from a two-lane to a four-lane dual carriageway for approximately 1.9 kilometre;

8. Design and construction of 250mm reinforced concrete (rigid pavement) at Total Filling Station; and

10. Construction of erosion protection works.

Works are progressing well and the contractor AVIC International has already completed construction works of the diversions and is currently ripping off the existing road.

The asphalt works on this project are scheduled for completion by mid November 2024.

RDA