RE-INTRODUCING RELIGIOUS MINISTRY: THE TRUTH

SO what would have happened if PETAUKE Member of Parliament, Emmanuel J Banda’s motion had received the positive vote from his colleagues?

For those at sea, Mr Banda moved a motion in Parliament on Wednesday in which he was lobbying Government to re-introduce the ‘controversial’ Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs.

The fate of the motion is under the bridge after a division by members of Parliament, which resulted in the rejection of Mr Banda’s wish.

But still the question remains valid as what would have happened if the vote was in the affirmative?

The answer would definitely not be the bed of Roses for supporters of Mr Banda, the outspoken law maker.

There is nothing and nothing would have happened even if Mr Banda’s motion received full marks in Parliament.

According to the Constitution of Zambia, for those who care to know the powers of the President, only one office is empowered to create Constitutional offices and subsequently, appoint office bearers.

Therefore, Mr Banda’s motion was a wish agenda which can’t be actualized unless one office in this land called Zambia desires to create it.

So even if Parliament has rejected the motion urging Government to reintroduce the Ministry of Guidance and Religious Affairs, President Hakainde Hichilema can create it in no time if it is in his plans.

In fact, he has never created it to reintroduce it.

The only work of Parliament would be to approve the creation of such a ministry through the provision of a Budget which is law.

Zambians, it’s called separation of powers and the power to create Ministries has been given to the holder of the PRESIDENTIAL office.

Equally, however, Zambians gave Members of Parliament, like you and me, the freedom of expression, which Mr Banda has exercised.

By George CHOMBA