RE TEACHER GETS 25 YEARS FOR DEFILING PUPIL



A TEACHER of religious education has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 12-year-old pupil.





After two-and-half years of trial, Livingstone High Court Judge Mbile Wina on Wednesday meted out the punishment to Jeans Mpimpa, 45, after the subordinate court earlier found him guilty and convicted him of defilement.





Mpimpa, a teacher at an all-girls secondary school, had sexual intercourse with his Grade 8 pupil in 2022.





“The convict did not only abuse his position of trust but also that of a protector. Little girls look up to their teachers,” the judge noted.





“All these are aggravating circumstances. The court, therefore, sentences the convict to 25 years imprisonment with hard labour effective from the date of arrest.”



ZDM