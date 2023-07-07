ISAAC MWANZA writes:

REACTION BY MINISTER OF INFORMATION ON CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY FRED M’MEMBE

I have read both the corruption allegations raised by Socialist Party President Fred M’membe and the reaction by the Chief Government Spokesperson.

The Minister says the criticism in the manner corruption has been fought should be based on facts supported by credible evidence that it has been done selectively.

On a personal note i would add my voice as follows:

Almost a month now, the media raised the issues about the corruption that happened at WARMA which the Anti-Corruption Commission has been investigating. Even when the news story contained real facts and there is some good evidence of what is happening at WARMA, the ACC has not shown a commitment to take action. Question is why?

So instead of refuting the allegations by Fred M’membe, maybe the Minister should be asking the Commission, why has the ACC not taken steps to act on the happenings at WARMA, especially that the findings at WARMA were made by Government itself, through the Ministry of Finance and such a report is available with the Commission.

Can the ACC claim they don’t know about the two contracts the Ministry of Finance found at WARMA? Who doctored the original contract? Doesn’t the ACC know about the motor vehicle contracts at WARMA? Have they checked which vehicles were bought and when were same registered to entitle staff to get motor vehicle allowances? Don’t they know about a cadre who is a diploma holder and yet is getting emoluments for a degree holder? Who abused office to approve such.

So maybe the best approach is to look at the allegations by Comrade M’membe holistically. People are getting scared to now report incidences to the ACC because they are not sure who is protecting the “big boys” involved in the vice, as it has happened at WARMA.