Reactions As Liverpool, Arsenal Win Premier League Opening Games



Liverpool and Arsenal started the 2024-2025 Premier League with 2-0 victories on Saturday.

Liverpool, under their new coach, Arne Slot made light work of newly-promoted Ipswich Town away from home to grab the maximum points.

The first half ended goalless but Diogo Jota and Mohammed Salah scored two second half goals to earn Arne Slot his first Premier League victory.

The Gunners enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 win over Wolves at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

In the other Premier league matches, Everton suffered a 3-0 home loss to Brighton, Newcastle United earned a 1-0 win over Southampton, while Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth played out a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool coach, Arne Slot praised his players for their impressive performance against Ipswich.

He said, “The first taste (of Premier League football) in the first half was maybe as expected because they were all on top of us, very aggressive. Second half was a joy to watch.

“I think we needed to win the long balls through the air. That helped and gave us control. I don’t think Ipswich could keep up with the tempo in the second half.

“In the second half the players were ready and then gas opened up and you could see we can play quite good football.”

Similarly, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta was also full of praise for his players following their dominant performance.

He said, “A lot of positives to take from the game, I thought, especially in the first half, we had a really strong performance, created a lot of situations, and conceded a big chance, that’s true. Overall, with the 1-0 it wasn’t enough and credit to Wolves, they put some pressure [on us].

“They forced us into two easy giveaways, especially in the middle of the park, they created a bit of uncertainty for the team, and when we were in that moment, Bukayo created an unbelievable moment to score the second one.

“If you want to become a top, top team, then you need to be consistent in winning and have to find ways [to win] and we certainly did that in the second half.”

Liverpool will return to action on Saturday against Brentford at Anfield, while Arsenal makes a trip to Aston Villa.