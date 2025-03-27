Reactions as married South African businessman’s alleged long-term side chick shares his photos on Instagram

A married South African married man, Simphiwe Simdope Gumede, is facing public scrutiny after his alleged long term side chick, Tumi Thuto, shared his photos on Instagram.

Simphiwe, also known as Sim Dope, is the son of Robert Gumede, one of the richest men in South Africa.

He and his wife, Tshego, have been together for over 13 years.

A journalist, Sanele Nkosi shared a screenshot of Tumi’s Instagram post and photo on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

“Married man Simphiwe Simdope Gumede’s long term side chick Tumi Thuto is tired of being hidden & wants everyone to know she’s still in his life. Simdope recently bought Tumi a Range Rover & has been sponsoring all her international vacations,” she wrote.