REACTIONS TO APPOINTMENT OF HAUPTLE AS COPPER QUEENS COACH



Some football analysts have welcomed the appointment of Nora Hauptle as Copper Queens coach.





Musonda Chibulu has commended FAZ for securing Hauptle, especially considering her previous engagement in Ghana.



He acknowledged Bruce Mwape’s achievements in shaping the Copper Queens but noted the need for an upgrade, describing Hauptle as the perfect fit.



Chibulu further urged Zambians and the football fraternity to rally behind the new coach to ensure her success.



Football analyst Moses Mpundu echoed similar sentiments, noting that Hauptle’s pedigree could help propel the Copper Queens to greater heights.



Mpundu also anticipates the team’s growth in skill and competitiveness under her leadership.



Meanwhile, Elite Ladies Football Club coach Alex Sikanyika described Nora Hauptle’s appointment as Copper Queens coach as a positive change, citing her vast experience and the potential she brings to nurture the country’s growing talent in women’s football.



ZNBC