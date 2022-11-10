10 November 2022

READING BETWEEN THE LIES OF PF MEDIA TEAM

IN the political history of Zambia, the PF Media Team has spent colossal sums of money spreading lies and propaganda to survive.

But, everyone knows the PF Media Team is folk tongued and specializes in deception; past, present and the future!

Today, PF Media Team is attempting to convince Zambians that SATAN is BORN AGAIN and devoted to doing kind deeds and goodness.

The PF Media Team is driven by childish-ego and a strong unrepentant spirit of dark angels!

We gather, former PF Media Director turned lawmaker, Sunday Chanda is making very good use of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) made possible by the UPND Government.

But, the PF Media Team would rather say, Government, than mention President Hakainde Hichilema for the increase and equal disbursement of CDF.

The UPND Government is resolved to making Zambians develop and transform their lives and communities using CDF.

If the PF Media Team think ECL is fit for a rematch with HH in 2026, Adada will suffer the worst electoral defeat of his political career.

The truth is, ECL is in courtship with political oblivion; there is no bouncing back in 2026.

Even the collective wisdom of the 8 PF presidential hopefuls is too dull to defeat the UPND in 2026.

None of the 8 PF presidential candidates has capacity to lead PF for a possible comeback within three years!

Fellow Zambian, read between the lies the PF Media Team.

Yours truly,

Aswell K. Mwalimu

Checkmate

10/11/2022