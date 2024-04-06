Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Nene Leakes has said that she’s okay with cheating if done respectfully.

Appearing on IG live with Carlos King, Nene stated that she’s all about the “what you don’t know, won’t hurt you” philosophy.

She further revealed that if a man is getting down with his side chick on a weekend trip and she doesn’t know about it, it is respectful in her eyes.

Nene also said that those who lie to their side pieces by claiming they’re the only one, and further, don’t tell the side piece to keep a respectful distance from their main squeeze, are definitely not playing by the rules.

While he was hesitant at first, Carlos hopped on board with her perspective, saying NeNe is right as side pieces should know their place.