REAL MADRID AGREE 103M EURO DEAL TO SIGN ENGLAND MIDFIELDER Jude Bellingham

REAL MADRID AGREE 103M EURO DEAL TO SIGN ENGLAND MIDFIELDER

Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham for 103m euros (£88.5m).

The 19-year-old, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in July 2020, was one of England’s top performers at last year’s World Cup.

Bellingham wants the move and will have a medical in the next few days.

The midfielder, who has been linked with some of Europe’s top sides, will sign a six-year deal.

Dortmund have confirmed in a statement that the Spanish side have agreed to pay 103m euros, with various potential add-ons on top of that.

If those add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach 133.9m euros (£115m).

Manchester City and Liverpool were two of the sides keen on Bellingham, who is set to become the world’s third-most expensive teenager. [BBC]