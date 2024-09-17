Real Madrid and Brazil star Endrick, 18, marries his model girlfriend Gabriely Miranda, 23

Real Madrid and Brazilian youngster, Endrick, 18, has married his 23-year-old model girlfriend Gabriely Miranda.

The couple, who first met less than a year ago, confirmed their union by posting lovely pictures of their big day on Instagram.

Miranda, 23, quoted the bible as she wrote: ‘Matthew 19:6 So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what GOD has put together no one can separate’.

Endrick, 18, joined Real Madrid this summer from Palmeiras. Since joining Real, Endrick has made four appearances, scoring once.

He has netted three times in eleven senior games for Brazil, with the forward viewed as one of the most talented youngsters in world football.

During his time at Palmeiras, Endrick scored 21 goals in 82 games. Endrick could make his first appearance in the Champions League when Real Madrid host Stuttgart on Tuesday night.