Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois battling abductor injury

Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, aged 32, has been diagnosed with an injury affecting the abductor muscle in his left leg, the club announced on Monday.

Although Courtois played the entire match during Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, he is now anticipated to miss Wednesday’s Champions League fixture against Lille and Saturday’s league encounter with Villarreal.

The Belgian goalkeeper, who recently stated he would not participate in international matches under coach Domenico Tedesco, has been a consistent presence for Real this season, starting in all ten games.

This follows a significant period out of play last season due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.

Courtois made his return to the squad in May, contributing to the team’s Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund, but he was not included in Belgium’s lineup for EURO 2024.