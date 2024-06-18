Real Madrid has prevented Kylian Mbappe from participating in the Olympics in Paris this summer, citing his upcoming transfer and Euro 2024 commitments with France.

Mbappe, set to join Real Madrid from Paris St-Germain, expressed disappointment but understood the club’s stance.

He wished the French Olympic team success and pledged to support them from afar as they aim for gold.

“My club’s position was very clear, so from that moment on, I think I won’t be taking part in the Games,” said Mbappe, who is part of the France team that will begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Austria in Dusseldorf on Monday.

“That’s just the way it is, and I understand that too. I’m joining a new team in September, so it’s not the best way to start an adventure.

“Now I think I’m going to wish this French team all the best. I’m going to watch every game. I hope they’ll bring home the gold medal.”

France, managed by Didier Deschamps, enters Euro 2024 as one of the favorites, with Deschamps eyeing a rare achievement of winning the Euros both as a player and a manager.