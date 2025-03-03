Real Madrid Legend Predicts 2025 Ballon d’Or, Champions League Winners

Former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has made his predictions for the 2024/25 season.

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri won this year’s Ballon d’Or, and Bale thinks there will be a new winner in 2025.

The Wales legend also made his prediction for the Champions League, La Liga and Premier League Golden Boots.

During his appearance on TNT Sports, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand asked Bale to give his prediction on various questions.

The Real Madrid legend predicted his former club to win the 2025 Champions League despite a poor start.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man backed Liverpool to win the Premier League and Erling Haaland to win the Golden Boot. Bale also tipped Robert Lewandowski to win the La Liga Golden Boot.

Bale also controversially predicted Kylian Mbappe to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or, per Sportbible. The Frenchman has come close a few times but has never won it.

He finished sixth in the 2024 voting but has made a poor start to his Real Madrid career. Haaland, Harry Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham are contenders for the 2025 award.

Rodri criticises Viniciur Jr for skipping Ballon d’Or