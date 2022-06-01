Football star, Lionel Messi believes Real Madrid were not the best team in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Madrid won their 14th European crown on Saturday, May 28 after Vinicius Junior’s early second half goal in the 1-0 final against Liverpool in Paris.

Before the final, Carlo Ancelotti’s men beat the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea on their way to the final at the Stade de France.

In the last-16 tie against PSG, Karim Benzema’s stunning 17-minute hat-trick turned the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid’s favour and now Messi, 34 says Madrid weren’t the best team in the competition.

Speaking to Argentinian broadcaster TYC, Messi said;

“The Real Madrid game killed us. The best team doesn’t always win.

“Without taking anything away from Madrid, because they are the champions of Europe and they’re always there or thereabouts, but they weren’t the best team of this Champions League.

“The Champions League is about situations, key moments, psychological moments that take a team, where the slightest error can eliminate you and the those who are best prepared for those situations end up winning or reaching the final.”

This season, Messi scored just six goals in Ligue 1 in 2021-22 following his move from Barcelona.