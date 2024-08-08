Real Madrid thump Chelsea 2-1 in U.S. tour preseason game

Real Madrid concluded their U.S. tour with a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday night.

Kylian Mbappé, who recently joined the team, and Jude Bellingham, last season’s standout player, did not participate in the tour as they were resting after a busy European Championship summer.

Even without these two stars, Real Madrid showcased plenty of talent.

They took the lead within 20 minutes when Lucas Vázquez capitalized on a goalmouth scramble to score from close range.

Brahim Díaz doubled Madrid’s lead shortly after by chasing down a through ball from Vinícius Júnior, skillfully bypassing Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen, and finishing from a tight angle.

Chelsea managed to pull one back before halftime with a powerful header from Noni Madueke, who connected with an Enzo Fernández cross at the back post.

The second half remained goalless.

Carlo Ancelotti’s squad will kick off their 2024-25 season on August 14 against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, featuring the winners of last year’s Champions League and Europa League.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have one more friendly on August 11 before opening their Premier League campaign at home against Manchester City on August 18.