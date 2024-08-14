Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr. mulls Saudi offer

Vinícius Júnior is the latest football star targeted by the Saudi Pro League, according to a source who spoke to ESPN. The Real Madrid winger is reportedly considering a lucrative offer to join a club in Saudi Arabia.

The 24-year-old Brazilian, who played a crucial role in Madrid’s Champions League and LaLiga triumphs last season, is seen as a strong contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Discussions have taken place between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Real Madrid regarding the potential transfer. However, Madrid is reluctant to let go of their star player, the source noted, adding that no formal offer has been made yet.

Vinícius, who scored 24 goals across all competitions in the 2023-24 season, has been pivotal for Madrid since his arrival in 2018, including scoring in two Champions League finals.

The Saudi PIF, which holds a 75% stake in four of the country’s top clubs—Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal, and Al Nassr—envisions Vinícius as a potential ambassador for the 2034 World Cup.

The Brazilian’s representatives have been approached with an annual salary offer of up to €350 million ($382.5m), and while Vinícius hasn’t ruled out the possibility, Real Madrid would require a transfer fee below his €1 billion buyout clause for any deal to materialize.

The forward’s current contract with Madrid runs until June 2027, and any move would need Madrid’s approval for a fee lower than his release clause, according to the source close to the player.