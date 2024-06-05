Real Madrid’s website has crashed following the announcement of Kylian Mbappe’s long-awaited move to the Spanish club.

The French international was unveiled as the newest member of the 15-time Champions League winners on Monday, June 3.

The club confirmed his free transfer from PSG to the Bernabeu in a short statement.

The excitement of Madridistas and the footballing public seemingly led to the club’s website going down with many greeted by an error message when they tried to visit the official website of the Champions League winners.

Mbappe agreed to take a major pay cut after signing a five-year contract, with the 25-year-old due to receive 15m euros net (£12.8m) a season at Madrid, down from the 25m euros net (£21.4m) he earned in Paris.

Mbappe posted on Instagram on Monday evening just minutes after the move was confirmed, writing: ‘A dream come true.

‘So happy and proud to join the club of my dream. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support.

‘Hala Madrid!’

He will line up next season alongside the likes of Ballon d’Or contenders Vinicius Jnr and Jude Bellingham, as well as Brazil star Rodrygo Goes and fellow new boy Endrick.