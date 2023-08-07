Real Story Will Be Out Soon, Actor Yul Edochie On Father’s Comment Concerning His Second Marriage

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has reacted to his father Pete Edochie’s comment on his marriage to his second wife, actress Judy Austin.

Edochie, in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, disclosed he suddenly heard his son had taken a second wife.

“First of all, Yul is 41 and I don’t interfere in his affairs, no. Suddenly we heard he’s picked up a second wife.

“There is something we always say in Igbo: ‘If you go and pick up ant-infested firewood, it’s a direct invitation to the lizards to come to roost, right?’ So, here I am and that’s all,” Edochie said.”

Reacting to his father’s comment, Yul took to Facebook Monday, sharing a clip of his father and second wife, Judy, on a movie set, saying not many people know the real story behind the relationship between him, his father, and second wife, Judy.

“Many people don’t know the real story. The real story will come out soon.

Chief Pete Edochie, Judy Austin, Yul Edochie. This is how it all started.”