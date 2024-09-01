Reality TV star Khanyi Mbau ‘buys’ new face, criticised for addiction to surgery

SOUTH AFRICA – Actress and reality TV star Khanyi Mbau has once again found herself the object of debate on social media, after she shared a graphic video taken after she had face-altering surgery.

Mbau, who in the past has spoken about her skin bleaching and other procedures to beautify herself, said she had decided to have the surgery because she was tired of using Botox and fillers.

In an Instagram post, she confessed that she was eager to see her final look after ‘buying’ her new face.

“Now we bake, bought a new face, I know, I know, before we all lose it. It is still very fresh and super tight. It will take a few weeks for it to cook.

“I grew tired of Botox and fillers every three months now looking for a permanent solution to a structured, tight face,” wrote Mbau.

Mbau, now based in Dubai, thanked the medical professionals who performed the procedure.

Mbau revealed that she had undergone a procedure called Blepharoplasty. She also did a subnasal lip lift which she says will add shape to her lips.

Blepharoplasty is a type of eyelid surgery that can be done for cosmetic or functional reasons. It involves removing excess skin, fat, or muscle from the upper or lower eyelids to improve drooping, sagging, or bags under the eyes.

I can’t wait to see the final results. It is still going to get worse before it gets better. Big shout to Mert my personal nurse, you made this experience this so comfortable. Now I live in this face bra as I wait for it to cook,” she said.

On social media, Mbau’s latest procedure was met with criticism, with some alleging that the actress was now addicted to surgery.

“Khanyi Mbau sweetie? Where are these insecurities coming from? Bleaching yourself to the extent of giving yourself first-degree burns,” one X user said.