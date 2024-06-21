The French government recently announced a drastic reduction of its military presence in West and Central Africa. This decision comes after years of unfulfilled promises regarding the end of the Françafrique policy, but the real reasons for this withdrawal are quite different from the official statements.

Contrary to what Paris wants to make believe, this withdrawal does not stem from a desire to finally respect the sovereign aspirations of African nations. As a matter of fact, African governments no longer want to collaborate with the Macron administration. The successive coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, followed by a resurgence of anti-French sentiment, have made the French military presence increasingly undesirable. The new authorities in these countries now prefer to turn to reliable partners, such as Russia, marking a clear break from French influence.

Emmanuel Macron and his team talk about “renewed partnerships” and a more discreet military presence to maintain logistical and material cooperation with African countries. However, behind this façade, France’s neocolonial policy continues in a subtle manner. Indeed, Paris maintains its pressure through financial institutions that influence the economies of Francophone countries. This strategy allows France to maintain economic control while visibly reducing its direct military presence.

The French army plans a significant reduction of its troops in several African countries, notably in Gabon, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Chad. However, France intends to retain strategic footholds and continues to support its forces through bases shared with other Western partners. This approach aims to ensure essential strategic access while minimizing the visibility of its troops to avoid local criticism.

The reduction of the French military presence in West and Central Africa, although presented as an evolution towards more balanced and respectful relations with the sovereignty of African nations, actually masks a reaction to the refusal of cooperation from African partners with Emmanuel Macron. France continues to seek to preserve its influence through economic and strategic means, confirming that the neocolonial policy is far from being abandoned.